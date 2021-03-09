Lost your password?
Santa Fe Completes Energy Efficiency Project for Cost Savings of $88,000 Annually

(Credit: Pixabay)

The City of Santa Fe, New Mexico has announced the completion of an energy efficiency project to upgrade city facilities to be more energy efficient and in turn generate energy and operational cost savings for the city over the course of the next decade.

City officials partnered with Ameresco, a clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, for the project.

The city identified nine improvement areas for the energy project, which would address the immediate needs of public city facilities. The energy efficiency improvements slated for these facilities included roof replacements, parapet and EFIS wall repairs, as well as power conditioning, pool repair and building automation, scheduling and commissioning. The city also upgraded inefficient HVAC units used to heat and cool the Genoveva Chavez Community Center (GCCC) facility and replaced the original 20-year-old conditioned air handling equipment.

Through the implementation of these cost-effective energy efficiency measures, the city is expected to amass an annual electricity and natural gas savings of $88,649. Since the completion of the project, the City of Santa Fe has seen a noticeable improvement in air circulation and temperature regulation, as well as upgraded air conditioning controls in unserved or underserved areas of city facilities.

﻿

