Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Shake Shack Begins Using AirCarbon Cutlery at Select Locations

(Credit: Shake Shack)

Shake Shack recently announced the introduction of sustainable AirCarbon cutlery and straws from Restore Foodware at select Shake Shack locations in the US. The straws and cutlery will be available across all guest ordering services including walk-up window, drive-up window, curbside pickup, in-Shack pickup shelves, and delivery.

Shake Shack is introducing AirCarbon cutlery and straws at select locations by joining forces with Restore Foodware. The company launched the world’s first natural and regenerative foodware made from AirCarbon in late 2020, a biomaterial certified carbon-negative by SCS Global Services and Carbon Trust, showing it reduces  the amount of carbon in the air through production. As a natural material, AirCarbon contains no synthetic plastics, PLA or synthetic glues, requires no food crops for production and is home compostable, soil degradable, and ocean-friendly, degrading naturally if it ends up in the environment. Shake Shack locations in West Hollywood and Long Beach in California, Madison Square Park and West Village in New York, and Miami Beach in Florida will pilot the AirCarbon cutlery and straws, along with a new Shake Shack location in Santa Monica when it opens this spring.

Across the West Coast, from San Diego to Seattle, Shake Shack will also roll out new aluminum water bottles to replace SHACK 2|O plastic water bottles at select locations. Shake Shack’s new aluminum water bottles are 100% reusable, 100% recyclable, and BPA free with triple filtered 7.4 pH spring water. Shake Shack says it will continue to evaluate its packaging program and seek out more sustainable solutions.

Whitepapers

Case Study: Helping People Make Their Contribution to Climate Protection

On-demand Webinar: Ensure Process Safety and Assess Risk With Complete Visibility and Control

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

FedEx to be Carbon Neutral Globally by 2040
Citigroup Commits to Net Zero Emissions from its Financing Activities by 2050
The Hershey Company Commits to Reducing Scope 1 and 2 Emissions by 50%
Oregon Data Center is First to Earn Level 3 Status by Cleaner Air Oregon
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2021 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.