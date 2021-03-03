Shake Shack Begins Using AirCarbon Cutlery at Select Locations

Shake Shack recently announced the introduction of sustainable AirCarbon cutlery and straws from Restore Foodware at select Shake Shack locations in the US. The straws and cutlery will be available across all guest ordering services including walk-up window, drive-up window, curbside pickup, in-Shack pickup shelves, and delivery.

Shake Shack is introducing AirCarbon cutlery and straws at select locations by joining forces with Restore Foodware. The company launched the world’s first natural and regenerative foodware made from AirCarbon in late 2020, a biomaterial certified carbon-negative by SCS Global Services and Carbon Trust, showing it reduces the amount of carbon in the air through production. As a natural material, AirCarbon contains no synthetic plastics, PLA or synthetic glues, requires no food crops for production and is home compostable, soil degradable, and ocean-friendly, degrading naturally if it ends up in the environment. Shake Shack locations in West Hollywood and Long Beach in California, Madison Square Park and West Village in New York, and Miami Beach in Florida will pilot the AirCarbon cutlery and straws, along with a new Shake Shack location in Santa Monica when it opens this spring.

Across the West Coast, from San Diego to Seattle, Shake Shack will also roll out new aluminum water bottles to replace SHACK 2|O plastic water bottles at select locations. Shake Shack’s new aluminum water bottles are 100% reusable, 100% recyclable, and BPA free with triple filtered 7.4 pH spring water. Shake Shack says it will continue to evaluate its packaging program and seek out more sustainable solutions.