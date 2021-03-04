Lost your password?
Solar-Powered EV Charging Stations to Arrive at Convenience Stores across Atlanta

Convenience stores around the Atlanta area will soon be able to offer customers the ability to charge their electric vehicles at new charging stations, according to the Atlanta Retailers Association. The association, a group of convenience stores with nearly 1,000 members, has entered into an agreement with EOS Linx to install EV charging stations, powered by renewable energy, at select locations across Atlanta.

The charging stations, created and designed by EOS Linx, feature solar panels and a 75-inch digital advertising display. EOS Linx offers smart-city solutions—powered by renewable energy—designed to meet the needs of a diverse audience. In addition to EV charging, the solar-based EOS platform contains security, data gathering and advanced analytics via artificial intelligence and machine learning, and connectivity including IOT, cellular and wireless.

Automakers, increasingly complying with emission standards, are boosting their production of battery electric vehicles (BEVs), according to a new report from Moody’s Investor Service. At the same time, the demand for renewable energy resources is increasing as businesses and consumers alike strive to meet ambitious sustainability goals. These factors are driving the need for more EV charging stations. The agreement between the association and EOS Linx will provide the opportunity for members to attract new customers to their locations and tap into the rapidly growing EV charging industry, EOS Linx says.

