Stantec Taps BlueSky for Tracking Air Pollutants Data, GHG emissions

Global design firm Stantec is partnering with air pollutants and emissions-tracking data company BlueSky Resources for its worldwide remote sensing and climate change-related services. BlueSky, a 2019 startup, says its team of software, atmospheric, and data-science specialists uses a global network of independent sensor technologies to produce “near real-time” emission and air pollutant data.

Stantec, as part of its mandate to identify competitive commercial technologies, has agreed to invest a “nominal” amount of seed capital over the next two years for an equity position in BlueSky. This capital is intended to expand BlueSky’s capabilities to better detect air pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions for its global network of clients.

“This partnership with Blue Sky Resources will give our clients near real-time, quantitative information that will better enable critical decision-making for regulatory compliance and operations management. The speed and level of insight will create a new industry standard,” says Marshall Davert, Stantec’s chief innovation officer.

Project applications will span from traditional uses – such as monitoring facility emissions, atmospheric impacts, major weather events, and transportation infrastructure – to assessments of emissions generated from entire supply chains.

BlueSky uses its proprietary AirLogic platform to create a single-source dashboard with daily, weekly, quarterly, and yearly views of emissions and concentrations of air pollutants, greenhouse gases, and particulates for targeted facilities. The metrics can be used for compliance and investor reporting as well as early communication with regulatory authorities and the public.

BlueSky’s sensor systems have access to more than 24,000 fixed-ground sensors and data flows from nine satellites around the world.

In other Stantec news, the company today unveiled its newest initiative – the Stantec Institute for Water Technology & Policy, to explore impacts of a changing climate on the sustainability of water and the role of emerging technologies in water science and policy.

Earlier this year, Stantec pledged to a science-based emission reduction target as a first step in achieving operational net-zero by 2030 across its entire global footprint.