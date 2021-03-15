The Federal Transit Administration Awards $1.5 Million Grant for Automated Electric Bus Pilot

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has awarded a $1.5 million grant to pilot one of the nation’s first automated electric shuttle buses that will serve Texas Southern University, University of Houston, and Houston’s Third Ward neighborhood. AECOM, an infrastructure consulting firm, has partnered with Houston METRO, the region’s largest public transit provider, to accelerate deployment of automated technology in transit vehicles.

AECOM worked with METRO to develop the grant application, which was awarded through the FTA’s Accelerating Innovative Mobility (AIM) initiative to support transit mobility and innovation. The project is expected to be fully operational in spring 2022.

The shuttle bus will be the first transit vehicle with automation deployed in real-life traffic conditions that meets FTA guidelines. These guidelines include the Americans with Disabilities Act and Buy America requirements. METRO says the shuttle will connect to METRO buses and light rail and be studied for potential use in urban, suburban, and rural environments.

AECOM will provide management, planning, and engineering services for the project. METRO is also a founding member of AECOM’s Automated Bus Consortium, which investigates the feasibility of implementing pilot automated bus projects across the U.S.

Recent reports show the electric bus and truck markets are expected to record significant growth in coming years. The market for electric trucks and buses will grow at a CAGR of 148.5% and 44.9% respectively, from 2020 through 2026, according to Research and Markets. However, the electric commercial vehicle market will face serious competition from alternative fuel-powered vehicles, which are gaining prominence, the report notes.