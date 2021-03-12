Lost your password?
Utilities Are Invested in Decarbonization, but May Not Be Focusing on Commercial Clients: Survey

(Credit: Pixabay)

According to a recent survey, utilities are significantly invested in decarbonization, but many are not focused on working with commercial clients to help them develop energy generation management technology.

In the survey of sustainability and innovation-focused utility respondents from Zpryme and Motive Power, 86% said decarbonization is important to their corporate operating objectives and financial plans, and 71% believe their utility is being proactive about fighting climate change. But 30% said they have no plans to work with commercial clients to develop energy generation management technology. As customers, particularly large C&I customers, demand more renewables and have the ability to generate power at their own facilities, it will be interesting to see whether utilities will be able to maintain their status as trusted energy advisers, the survey suggests.

While 61% say they are focusing on Scope 1 emissions, a surprisingly large number of respondents — 20% — say they are not familiar with GHG emissions scopes. One respondent said that from a branding perspective, the scopes are a barrier and difficult to understand.

More results:

—23.2% of respondents say they already have a decarbonization department;
—the top methods the utilities use to explain renewable energy generation options are listing them on the website and doing social media outreach;
—41% said their decarbonization strategy is managed by directors; 26% said they are managed by executives.

Despite the significant percentages of respondents who believe they are well on their way to fighting climate change, 32% said they are still not managing themselves against any decarbonization metrics. As climate goals become more aggressive, that number will decrease, according to the report.

