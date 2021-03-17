Valero Energy and BlackRock Partner for Industrial Scale Carbon Capture System

Valero Energy and BlackRock Global Energy & Power Infrastructure Fund III have announced that they are partnering with Navigator Energy Services to develop an industrial scale carbon capture pipeline system (CCS). The initial phase is expected to span more than 1,200 miles of new carbon dioxide gathering and transportation pipelines across five Midwest states with the capability of permanently storing up to 5 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

Pending third party customer feedback, the system could be expanded to transport and sequester up to 8 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. Valero is expected to become an anchor shipper by securing a majority of the initial available system capacity. Navigator is expected to lead the construction and operations of the system and anticipates operations to begin late 2024. In the coming months, Navigator will seek additional commitments to utilize the remaining capacity via a binding open season process.

The CCS project seeks to provide biorefineries and other industrial participants a long-term, economic path to materially reduce their carbon footprint while maximizing the value of their end-product in a cost-effective manner that is safe for the environment.

Navigator will work with each counterparty to install or connect the applicable carbon capture equipment to the pipeline at various receipt points in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Illinois. The proposed system plans to transport liquefied carbon dioxide through the pipeline, ranging from 6” to 16” in diameter, for delivery into a central sequestration facility contemplated to be in south-central Illinois. The system is expected to have the ability to expand materially if driven by demand.