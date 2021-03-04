Visa Agreement with MP2 Energy Adds Renewable Energy Capacity to the Virginia Grid

Visa will power its data center in Virginia with 100% renewable energy via a five-year agreement with MP2 Energy; the data center is the company’s largest and accounts for more than a third of its global electricity use. New solar generation facilities from MP2 Energy will supply electricity to Visa.

The agreement helps further Visa’s goal of supporting additional renewable energy capacity to the grid — an objective which Visa stated after achieving its goal of transitioning to 100% renewable electricity for its offices and data centers in 2020. To reach that milestone, Visa worked with local utilities and competitive electricity providers to select the renewable electricity options that best fit the needs of each Visa office. By purchasing 100% renewable electricity, Visa mitigates Scope 2 emissions by nearly 90% versus its 2014 baseline.

The RECs associated with the renewable power for the new agreement between Visa and MP2 Energy will come from NextEnergy Capital Virginia’s Briel Farm and Gardy’s Mill solar assets and Caden Energix’s solar assets Hickory, Rives Road and Pamplin. The agreement is a “tangible example of the benefits of allowing businesses in [Virginia] to have competitive choices in meeting renewable energy supply goals,” says David Black, CEO of MP2 Energy.

Visa’s footprint includes 19,500 employees in more than 130 office and data center locations around the world. the company says it is reducing its environmental impact at facilities and data centers by focusing on green building design and operation, obtaining LEED or equivalent certifications for buildings and increasing resource use efficiency. At the end of 2019, about 66% of Visa’s owned or leased square footage achieved or was pending LEED, BREEAM, Green Mark or other green-building certification, according to the company’s 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report.