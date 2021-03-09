Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Wells Fargo to Deploy Additional $500 Billion in Sustainable Finance by 2030

(Credit: Pixabay)

Wells Fargo this week announced another step in its efforts to support the transition to a low-carbon economy by setting a goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions — including its financed emissions — by 2050. To help meet this ambitious goal, Wells Fargo will measure and disclose financed emissions for select carbon-intensive portfolios; set interim emission reduction targets; deploy more capital to finance climate innovation; and continue to work with its clients on their own emissions reduction efforts. The company will also launch an Institute for Sustainable Finance to manage the deployment of $500 billion of financing to sustainable businesses and projects by 2030, as well as support science-based research on low-carbon solutions and advocate for policies that enable client transitions.

Wells Fargo outlined five areas of focus:

Setting a goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

— Net zero goal includes Scopes 1, 2, and 3 financed emissions.

— Wells Fargo achieved carbon neutrality in its operations (Scopes 1 and 2) in 2019.

Committing to disclose the company’s financed emissions measurement approach and provide more robust emissions data

— Disclose its approach to measuring Scope 3 financed emissions within a year.

— Enhance transparency and disclose financed emissions for select carbon intensive portfolios — including the oil and gas sectors, and power sector — no later than the end of 2022.

— Expand disclosures to eventually include all financed emissions as sufficiently reliable data becomes available.

Setting interim emission reduction targets for select carbon intensive portfolios, including oil and gas, and power

— Set and disclose interim targets for select carbon intensive portfolios — including the oil and gas sectors, and power sector — no later than the end of 2022.

— Set and disclose targets for additional sectors within a reasonable time after disclosing financed emissions for those sectors.

Establishing an Institute for Sustainable Finance

— Establish an institute that will work across the enterprise to support clients in their climate transitions.

— Deploy an additional $500 billion in sustainable finance by 2030, building on the $157 billion provided since 2012.

— Support clients’ efforts to quantify their emissions.

— Support science-based research to aid clients in their low-carbon transitions.

— Advocate for policy initiatives that support clients’ low-carbon transitions as well as those that advance the US meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement.

— Work to support communities as they prepare for and adapt to increasing weather-related impacts with a focus on low- and moderate-income and other vulnerable communities that are being disproportionally impacted by climate change.

Integrating climate considerations into Risk Management Framework

— Integrate climate considerations into the company’s Risk Management Framework, eventually utilizing sufficiently reliable data as it becomes available, and use client carbon transition plans in our decision-making processes.

Whitepapers

Case Study: Helping People Make Their Contribution to Climate Protection

On-demand Webinar: Ensure Process Safety and Assess Risk With Complete Visibility and Control

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Chevron Updates Plans to Increase Renewable Energy and Carbon Offsets
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering Now Testing Carbon Capture Technology
Aflac Issues its First Sustainability Bond, Will Use Proceeds to Invest in Environment
Chevron, Microsoft and Others Form Partnership to Produce Carbon Negative Power
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2021 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.