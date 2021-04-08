Port Esbjerg Powers Docked Vessels with Wind Turbines Instead of On-board Diesel Generators

A port in Denmark plans to reduce carbon emissions by 70% by 2030 by working with Honeywell on a comprehensive carbon and energy management program. The first phase of Port Esbjerg’s initiative — shore-to-ship power units that allow docked vessels to run on renewable electricity from offshore wind turbines instead of using on-board diesel generators — has been completed.

The shore-to-ship units can simultaneously power multiple large vessels, helping to reduce emissions and noise pollution. The port can access energy consumption and emissions data of every power socket on every vessel through a fully customized carbon and energy management system.

If consumption changes significantly, the system sends an automated message to the port office, meaning any abnormalities are immediately identified and action may be taken, allowing the port to optimize its energy use and carbon footprint in real time. An understanding of carbon emissions and energy use also helps the port understand where to make investments in sustainable infrastructure, Port Esbjerg says.

In the next phase of the project, Port Esbjerg and Honeywell will monitor and manage water consumption and heating, as well as the emissions performance of businesses around the port. The plan also features significant investments in electric vehicle technology and hydrogen-powered cranes. The target is for all port vehicles to be powered by electricity by 2025.

The port’s initiatives are contributing towards the International Maritime Organization’s ambition to halve greenhouse gases from international shipping by 2050, compared with 2008 levels. According to CDP, shipping accounts for up to 3% of global emissions and 10% of transport emissions — roughly the same as aviation