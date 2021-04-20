Construction to Begin on World’s Largest Liquid-Air Energy Storage Project

Construction is underway on a 50 MW liquid-air energy storage facility – with a minimum of 250MWh – located in Greater Manchester, UK. Once complete, the “CRYOBattery” facility will be the largest of its kind in the world. Highview Power, an energy storage company, has partnered with MAN Energy Solutions to provide its LAES turbomachinery solution to Highview Power for the CRYOBattery facility.

The liquid air energy storage plant uses cryogenically-liquefied air as a medium for storing energy. It is especially suitable for special applications that require large amounts of energy over a discharge time of several hours, and enables fluctuating, renewable sources to bear baseloads. The MAN turbomachinery train will form the core of the CRYOBattery facility that, upon completion, will form one of Europe’s largest battery storage systems. This will ultimately supply clean, reliable, and cost-efficient long-duration energy storage – primarily from renewable sources. Both companies agree the Carrington project is a milestone for the future of storage technology and for the United Kingdom’s goal of a 100% clean, carbon-free energy future.

Construction of the CRYOBattery began in late 2020 with commercial operation commencing during 2022. Highview Power will operate the facility in partnership with Carlton Power, a UK independent power-station developer.

Construction will proceed in two phases: Phase 1 will involve the installation of a “stability island” to provide near-instantaneous energy grid stabilization. This will be achieved using a generator and flywheel, among other components. Enabling short-term stabilization will provide the basis for Phase 2 and the completion of the more complex liquid air energy storage system that includes various compressors, air expanders, and cryogenic equipment.

Phase 2 will represent the integration of stability services with a full-scale long-duration energy storage system, and in doing so promote the full integration of renewable energy.