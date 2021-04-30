Cority Snags ESG Software Provider WeSustain

EHS software provider Cority has acquired WeSustain, a specialist in developing software solutions designed to support responsible business management in the ESG, sustainability, compliance, and impact management space, the companies announced.

WeSustain’s 60 customers – including ThyssenKrupp, McKesson, Merck, Commerzbank, United Internet, and Hapag-Lloyd – use the company’s integrated software to manage ESG and corporate sustainability across the enterprise from a central platform.

Organizations are increasingly focused on digitizing their management of ESG, often as part of a wider digital transformation of EHS processes and programs. A recent survey from Verdantix found that 60% of EHS executives plan to adopt software for ESG reporting and sustainability program management in 2021. And according to McKinsey & Company, evidence is emerging that a better ESG score translates to about a 10% lower cost of capital, as the risks that affect the business are reduced.

Smart digital solutions have an essential role to play in enabling companies to gain greater efficiency and positive impact, and to build trust through greater transparency, says WeSustain CEO Dr. Manfred Heil. “Joining forces with Cority instantly advances our aim of making businesses more sustainable and future-proof.”

Cority says WeSustain’s solutions are an “obvious complement” to its CorityOne platform. “The combination strengthens our European presence and positions Cority for the rapidly emerging strategic impact of ESG factors in every major enterprise around the world,” says Mark Wallace, Cority Software president and CEO.

In 2020, Cority acquired EHS software provider Enviance.