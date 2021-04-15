Facebook Hits 100% Renewable Energy Target

Facebook says that, as of 2020, its operations are supported by 100% renewable energy and have reached net zero emissions.

The company claims that in just the last three years, it has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 94%, exceeding its 75% reduction goal.

Facebook has contracts in place for more than six gigawatts of wind and solar energy across 18 states and five countries, representing an estimated $8 billion investment. All 63 projects are new and located on the same electrical grids as the data centers they support, Facebook says, adding that the projects are all new resources coming to the grid because of its commitment.

Here’s a rundown on just some of those projects.

Moving forward, Facebook says it will continue to contract new solar and wind projects to remain 100 percent renewable energy, even as it grows. The company has set a new goal that in 2030, it will reach net zero emissions across not only its own operations but also its value chain of suppliers, as well as items like business travel and employee commuting. The company has a Responsible Supply Chain program in place to help achieve this and says it will invest in carbon removal projects and other emissions reduction strategies.

New Wind Power Deal in India

In a separate announcement today, Facebook has signed a deal to buy renewable energy in India from a CleanMax wind power project–it’s Facebook’s first such deal in the South Asian nation.

The 32 megawatt wind power project, located in southern Karnataka state, is part of a larger portfolio of wind and solar projects that Facebook and Mumbai-based CleanMax are working together on for supplying renewable power into India’s electrical grid.

CleanMax will own and operate the projects, while Facebook will buy the power off the grid using carbon credits.