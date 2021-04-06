Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Georgetown University to Implement Energy Upgrades, Will be Carbon Neutral by 2030

(Credit: Georgetown University)

Georgetown University has announced today that they have entered into a comprehensive energy agreement with ENGIE to address sustainability and energy conservation. This partnership will help the university achieve its ambitious sustainability goals.

Georgetown University’s main campus is located in the historic Georgetown neighborhood of Washington DC. It covers more than 100 acres and houses approximately 60 main buildings and has 19,000 students, and 6,200 employees, including 2,200 faculty. Its campus also includes MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.

During the term of the agreement, ENGIE will assume responsibility for the enhancement, operation, and upkeep of the electrical, heating and cooling, and domestic water systems. Georgetown will retain ownership of its facilities and control over decisions related to capital improvements. Through capital improvement and energy conservation programs, the partnership will generate operational efficiencies, position Georgetown to reduce its energy use intensity by at least 35% by 2030 and create additional resources that will enable the University to deepen its focus on fostering a leading academic community in a sustainable way.

Whitepapers

Achieving Your Health & Safety Management Maturity Journey

Webinar: Comprehensive Chemical management

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Drones with Pricey Cameras Help University Identify Energy Efficiency Projects
Pacific Life Issues Sustainable Bond to Help Finance Energy Efficient Initiatives
J-POWER USA Converting Retired Coal Facility into New Solar and Storage Facilities
Adventist Health Opens Energy Resilient Medical Facility in California
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2021 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.