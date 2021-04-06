Georgetown University to Implement Energy Upgrades, Will be Carbon Neutral by 2030

Georgetown University has announced today that they have entered into a comprehensive energy agreement with ENGIE to address sustainability and energy conservation. This partnership will help the university achieve its ambitious sustainability goals.

Georgetown University’s main campus is located in the historic Georgetown neighborhood of Washington DC. It covers more than 100 acres and houses approximately 60 main buildings and has 19,000 students, and 6,200 employees, including 2,200 faculty. Its campus also includes MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.

During the term of the agreement, ENGIE will assume responsibility for the enhancement, operation, and upkeep of the electrical, heating and cooling, and domestic water systems. Georgetown will retain ownership of its facilities and control over decisions related to capital improvements. Through capital improvement and energy conservation programs, the partnership will generate operational efficiencies, position Georgetown to reduce its energy use intensity by at least 35% by 2030 and create additional resources that will enable the University to deepen its focus on fostering a leading academic community in a sustainable way.