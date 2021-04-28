Goldman Sachs Helps Bring 216 MWdc of Utility-Scale Solar to NY

Goldman Sachs Renewable Power Group (GSRP) and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), successfully developed and initiated construction on 216 megawatts-dc (MWdc) of new, utility-scale solar projects across New York. The projects are expected to achieve commercial operations by the end of 2021, making them the first operational utility-scale solar projects in upstate New York. CS Energy, an energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in the solar energy field, helped develop the projects.

The portfolio consists of the following geographically diverse mix of projects:

Darby Solar – 27 MWdc – Capital Region – Easton, NY

Branscomb Solar – 27 MWdc – Capital Region – Easton, NY

Stillwater Solar* – 27 MWdc – Capital Region – Stillwater, NY

Grissom Solar – 27 MWdc – Mohawk Valley – Mohawk, NY

Regan Solar – 27 MWdc – Mohawk Valley – Mohawk, NY

Pattersonville Solar – 27 MWdc – Mohawk Valley – Pattersonville, NY

Janis Solar – 27 MWdc – Southern Tier – Willet, NY

Puckett Solar – 27 MWdc – Southern Tier – Greene, NY

* Stillwater Solar was developed by East Light Partners, acquired by GSRP, and is being constructed by CS Energy.

In 2016, under the direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York’s Public Service Commission established the Clean Energy Standard, which has been further bolstered by 2019’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, committing that 70 percent of the electricity consumed in New York would be generated by renewable energy sources by 2030. The eight solar projects, developed in close coordination with the local community and regional stakeholders, were awarded contracts by NYSERDA as part of its Renewable Energy Standard Request for Proposals in 2017 and 2018.

NYSERDA has long played a key role in New York’s renewable energy boom. In February, GlidePath Power Solutions, an energy storage developer, announced that it will complete development and achieve construction readiness this year on one of the largest portfolios of standalone battery storage projects to date in New York State. GlidePath is advancing the projects after receiving an incentive award from NYSERDA.

And in 2019, NYSERDA and Con Edison announced they will work with energy efficiency service providers to seek out small and medium-sized businesses and offer energy-savings packages that could include lighting, heating, cooling, refrigeration, and building control systems.

The pay-for-performance pilot program, called Business Energy Pro, will leverage Con Edison’s smart meter technology to measure energy efficiency savings at small and medium-sized businesses in Staten Island and Westchester County and reward the providers based on those measurements. The program supports the New York State Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which calls for 100% clean electricity by 2040 and economy-wide carbon-neutrality.