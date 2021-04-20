Hershey to Construct Company’s First Utility-Scale Solar Farm

The Hershey Company today announced two partnerships to develop solar projects in the US. For the first project, located in Camden, North Carolina, Hershey has made a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) that will enable the financing and construction of the company’s first utility-scale solar farm. This solar project will be a 20 megawatt (MW-AC) facility on 218 acres of land. Once completed, the North Carolina project will reduce CO2 emission by 32,025 metric tons per year. Construction of the new solar farm is expected to be completed in late July.

In addition, Hershey has signed a solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with National Grid Renewables for 50 megawatts (MWac) of the previously announced Noble Project, currently under construction in Denton County, Texas. Hershey’s solar contract will account for an estimated 118,000 megawatt hours per year, creating a reduction of approximately 83,625 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually.

Together, both solar projects will generate significant clean power in North Carolina and Texas, as well as reduce Hershey’s CO2 footprint by 115,650 metric tons each year. The projects support the company’s recently announced science-based targets commitments to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in line with the global best practice of the Paris Climate Agreement to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C.