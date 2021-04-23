Honda Targets 100% EV Sales in North America by 2040

Honda today announced a goal to make battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles to represent 100% of its vehicle sales by 2040, progressing from sales of 40% by 2030 and 80% by 2035.

New Honda EV Platform

Starting from the second half of the 2020s, Honda will launch a series of new EV models which adopt e:Architecture, a new EV platform led by Honda. These EV models will first be introduced to the North American market, and then to other regions of the world. Honda is jointly developing two large-sized EV models using GM’s Ultium batteries, and is planning to introduce these SUVs to the North American market as model year 2024 vehicles, one from Honda brand and the other from the Acura brand.

Global Electrified Vehicle Sales

Due to regional differences such as the level of customer acceptance, readiness of infrastructure and availability of renewable energy, it is difficult to adopt a singular approach to the popularization of electrified vehicles globally. In all major markets for electrification, Honda will strive to increase the ratio of battery-electric (EV) and fuel cell electric (FCV) vehicles within overall unit sales combined to 40% by 2030, to 80% by 2035, and then to 100% globally by 2040.

Renewable Energy

In 2019, Honda singed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with E.ON. Under the terms of the VPPA, Honda contracted for 120 megawatts (MW) of the power and renewable attributes from the 150 MW Boiling Springs Wind Farm, E.ON’s first wind farm in the state of Oklahoma and in the Southwest Power Pool.