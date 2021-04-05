J-POWER USA Converting Retired Coal Facility into New Solar and Storage Facilities

J-POWER USA Development and funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group have agreed to jointly pursue development of Birchwood Solar, a 50 MWac solar plant, and Birchwood Storage, a 190 MWac energy storage facility. These projects would convert Birchwood Power, a coal plant, which has been in operation since November 1996, into facilities that will generate and store clean renewable energy.

Birchwood is J-POWER USA’s third solar project in development. By re-purposing a coal-fired power plant as carbon free solar and energy storage facilities, J-POWER hopes to deliver reliable electricity generation to the marketplace. This project benefits from existing transmission infrastructure, which will be used for the new solar and storage generation. With the decommissioning of Birchwood Power, J-POWER USA’s only coal-fired plant, the company’s portfolio will consist exclusively of clean, efficient and reliable natural gas and renewable energy.

J-POWER USA and its affiliate companies now have interests in operating, construction and development power generating facilities, totaling approximately 7,000 MW.