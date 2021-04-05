Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

J-POWER USA Converting Retired Coal Facility into New Solar and Storage Facilities

(Credit: Pixabay)

J-POWER USA Development and funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group have agreed to jointly pursue development of Birchwood Solar, a 50 MWac solar plant, and Birchwood Storage, a 190 MWac energy storage facility. These projects would convert Birchwood Power, a coal plant, which has been in operation since November 1996, into facilities that will generate and store clean renewable energy.

Birchwood is J-POWER USA’s third solar project in development. By re-purposing a coal-fired power plant as carbon free solar and energy storage facilities, J-POWER hopes to deliver reliable electricity generation to the marketplace. This project benefits from existing transmission infrastructure, which will be used for the new solar and storage generation. With the decommissioning of Birchwood Power, J-POWER USA’s only coal-fired plant, the company’s portfolio will consist exclusively of clean, efficient and reliable natural gas and renewable energy.

J-POWER USA and its affiliate companies now have interests in operating, construction and development power generating facilities, totaling approximately 7,000 MW.

Whitepapers

Achieving Your Health & Safety Management Maturity Journey

Webinar: Comprehensive Chemical management

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Adventist Health Opens Energy Resilient Medical Facility in California
Solar power battery storage
California Rushes to Add Battery Capacity, Hopes to Avoid Last Year’s Blackouts
Renewable energy
Google, Others Exhort Biden Administration to Adopt ‘Higher Impact’ Procurement Strategies
More Than 100 of Apple’s Global Suppliers are Moving to 100% Renewable Energy
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2021 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.