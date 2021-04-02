Lost your password?
JetBlue Sets Big Goals for Emissions, Recycling and Sustainable Aviation Fuel Usage

(Credit: Pixabay)

JetBlue has announced a set of short- and medium-term ESG targets to achieve net zero carbon emissions for its airline operations by 2040, increase usage of renewable energy, and increase usage of sustainable fuel, among other goals.

JetBlue’s carbon reduction efforts focus on decreasing emissions through fuel-efficient operations, aircraft, and usage of sustainable aviation fuels. JetBlue’s new goals include:

— Achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040, including carbon offsets

— Decrease aircraft emissions 25% per available seat mile (ASM) by 2030 from 2015 levels, excluding offsets

— Convert 10% of total jet fuel to be from blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by 2030

— Convert 40% of three main ground service equipment vehicle types to electric by 2025 and 50 percent by 2030

— Eliminate single use plastics within service ware where possible. Where not possible, ensure plastic is recyclable

— Maintain at least an 80# recycling rate for audited domestic flights

According to JetBlue, oversight of key ESG issues is good for business and generates long-term value. In 2020, JetBlue became the first US airline to achieve carbon neutrality for all domestic flying, today primarily through carbon offsets while the industry builds up lower-carbon technologies to reduce direct emissions.

﻿

