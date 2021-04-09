JPMorgan Chase Launches Specialized ‘Green Economy’ Team

JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking has launched a “Green Economy” specialized industry team, which will provide dedicated banking services and expertise to companies that produce environmentally friendly goods and services or focus on environmental conservation.

JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking has named Brian Lehman as the Head of Green Economy. In a press release, Lehman said the path to a more sustainable future heavily depends on actions today. He noted that JPMorgan Chase has seen a growing number of clients and industries whose foundations are built upon reducing greenhouse gas emissions.