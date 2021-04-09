JPMorgan Chase Launches Specialized ‘Green Economy’ Team

JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking has launched a “Green Economy” specialized industry team, which will provide dedicated banking services and expertise to companies that produce environmentally friendly goods and services or focus on environmental conservation.
JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking has named Brian Lehman as the Head of Green Economy. In a press release, Lehman said the path to a more sustainable future heavily depends on actions today. He noted that JPMorgan Chase has seen a growing number of clients and industries whose foundations are built upon reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The new Green Economy team will initially focus on four industry sectors: renewable energy, efficiency technology, sustainable finance, and agriculture and food technology. Leveraging the full breadth of JPMorgan Chase’s offerings across treasury, credit and investment banking, the Green Economy team will utilize their expertise to help clients address operational challenges and fuel the growth of green businesses at large. In addition to offering traditional banking services, the team will focus on providing community-minded financial solutions for clients, including green and environmental bonds.