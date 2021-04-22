Kroger Invites Customers to Mail In Flexible Plastic Packaging to Make New Recycled Products

The Kroger Co. is offering customers a way to recycle flexible plastic packaging in what the grocer says is the first program of its kind. The “Kroger Our Brands Recycling Program,” developed in partnership with TerraCycle, encourages customers to mail in flexible plastic Kroger-brands packaging. Once received, the collected packaging will be cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products, the company says.

Flexible plastic consumer product packaging, including multi-layer films, helps preserve food quality and freshness, but is harder to recycle and is not accepted in curbside programs, acknowledges Keith Dailey, Kroger’s group VP of corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer. “Kroger recognizes the negative impact packaging — including plastic waste — can have on the environment,” he says.

Customers are invited to collect flexible plastic packaging like bags, pouches, liners and wraps from Kroger’s “Our Brands” products and pack them into “any available box.” They must then ship the box using a free prepaid shipping label available in their account they create on the program webpage. For every pound of eligible packaging, participants earn points, which can be redeemed as donations to participating charitable organizations.

Kroger says the program will help build a stronger recycling infrastructure in the US and advances its “Zero Hunger | Zero Waste” social and environmental impact plan. It is open to individuals, businesses, schools, and community organizations.

The company says it is an extension of its recently-launched Simple Truth Recycling Program, which up to now offered customers the opportunity to recycle the flexible packaging of products from Simple Truth, Kroger’s organic brand.

Kroger has announced a commitment to reduce GHGs by 30% and transition to 100% recyclable, compostable or reusable Our Brands packaging by 2030.