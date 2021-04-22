Logitech Unveils Mouse Packaging with Carbon Impact Label; More Products to Follow

Logitech has launched its first packaging with carbon impact information on the label; the company announced its intentions to include carbon information on all product packaging across its entire portfolio last June. The company’s G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse features a label which includes the specific carbon footprint of the product, from sourcing of raw materials through manufacturing and distribution through consumer use.

The carbon information on the label comes from the company’ lifecycle analysis (LCA) capability which measures the carbon footprint of a product from sourcing through end-of-life.

For example, the company points out that 73% of the mouse’s carbon footprint comes from sourcing and manufacture, 11% from consumer use, 6% from end-of-life, 6% from transportation and distribution, and 4% from “other.”

The company’s LCA is third-party certified, Logitech says.

“Like nutrition labels on food packaging, we believe that consumers should be empowered and informed about the impact of their purchasing decisions,” the company states on its blog.

The gaming mouse is one of seven gaming products with carbon impact labels rolling out in this quarter. The carbon impact label features a number that indicates the product’s full lifecycle carbon footprint in kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent (kg CO2e) taking a typical two year use period.

To ensure the integrity of the calculations, Logitech has spent years collaborating with IFU Hamburg, an iPoint Group company, to establish a valid, ISO-aligned measurement protocol for its products. All figures have also been independently validated to DEKRA certification standards, Logitech says.

Logitech uses a materiality assessment that helps it make sure it focuses on the areas where it can have the most meaningful impact, the company wrote in its most recent sustainability report. Hilton is another company that recently touted the creation of its materiality assessment.