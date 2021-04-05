New Partnership Aims to Accelerate Net Zero Buildings Worldwide

The World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and New Buildings Institute (NBI) have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalizing the organizations’ relationship. The agreement — signed last month — defines how the two organizations will collaborate to advance and promote energy efficiency, enhance resilience and achieve carbon reductions in buildings. This is critically important as buildings account for nearly 40% of carbon emissions globally.

Specifically, WBCSD and NBI are seeking to develop and disseminate effective solutions for full life cycle decarbonization of new and existing buildings and districts. In addition, the collaboration will work to expand the number of businesses and building owners investing in net-zero performance as well as grow capability of the building industry to meet this demand. Other intentions include accelerated adoption of zero-energy and zero-carbon standards and tools across the entire life cycle of buildings and promotion of the Building System Carbon Framework as a tool enabling decarbonization.

Both organizations work with a variety of stakeholders including buildings owners, designers, operators, consultants, government officials and businesses with building portfolios. The partnership is intended to engage with the critical market actors to accelerate and scale net zero policies and practices that will dramatically reduce the carbon footprint of the built environment in the United States and share lessons learned across the world.