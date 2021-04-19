Old Navy Eliminating Plastic Shopping Bags by 2023

Old Navy has announced it will eliminate plastic shopping bags in the US and Canada stores by 2023, alongside other plastic reduction commitments. The brand will also invest in a new wave of earth-minded changemakers in honor of the 51st anniversary of Earth Day. In partnership with 11-year-old Next Gen leader Ryan Hickman of Ryan’s Recycling Company, Old Navy will fund 51 GoFundMe fundraisers from young advocates leading environmental progress in their communities.

Old Navy’s Parent company Gap Inc. has committed to eliminating unnecessary single-use plastics by 2030, and Old Navy is sharing steps towards that goal. By 2023, all plastic shopping bags in the brand’s US and Canada stores will be replaced with paper shoppers made from 40% post-consumer waste kraft material. By the end of 2021, the brand’s plastic hanger recycling program, currently in over half of US and Canada stores, will extend to 100% of the fleet.

Gap Inc. has also turned to renewable energy in recent years. In 2019, the company installed a 3-megawatt solar project at its distribution center in Fresno, California. The system is expected to help Gap meet approximately 50% of the Fresno facility’s energy needs and reduce the company’s operating expenses, while supporting the company’s goal to reach 100% renewable energy across its global owned and operated facilities by 2030.

Further, packaging from OldNavy.com, as well as those from Gap Inc. sister brands, will be updated to 50% recycled content, increased from the current 35%. The company says these mailers will also be reusable for returns and recyclable at drop-off locations.