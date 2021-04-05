Oregon’s Largest Credit Union Makes Adoption of Sustainable Technology More Affordable

OnPoint Community Credit Union, the largest credit union headquartered in Oregon, has announced new commitments to fighting climate change, including the Green Horizons initiative, which makes it more affordable for people in Oregon and Southwest Washington to adopt new sustainable technology.

How it Works

OnPoint Green Horizons provides special rate discounts on electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as solar panels. In addition to these discounts for members, OnPoint is taking other steps to reduce its carbon footprint with telecommuting programs, environmental education, employee volunteer opportunities and donations to environmentally-focused organizations.

Green Auto Discount

OnPoint’s Green Auto Discount offers 0.25% APR off auto loan rates for new or used electric or hybrid vehicles financed through OnPoint. For every green auto loan approved, OnPoint will make a donation to The Nature Conservancy (TNC) in Oregon, which brings people together to solve the biggest conservation challenges of our time. Among TNC’s priorities is the electrification of automobiles. OnPoint is donating $250 for every electric vehicle loan and $125 for every hybrid vehicle loan.

OnPoint members in the market for an electric or hybrid vehicle can also find additional incentives through Oregon, Washington, and federal programs.

Home Equity Solar Panel Discount

OnPoint Green Horizons is also making it more affordable for homeowners to produce their own solar electricity. When homeowners apply for an EquityFlex Line of Credit for home improvements, they can fix a portion of their line of credit for the purchase of solar panels and receive a 0.25% discount off the EquityFlex Fixed Portion APR. Homeowners can find even more savings by looking at incentives and rebate programs in Oregon and Washington.

Solar energy is sustainable, renewable and plentiful, even in the Pacific Northwest. Each kilowatt-hour (kWh) of solar that is generated substantially reduces greenhouse gas emissions like CO2, as well as other pollutants. In addition to the environmental benefits, solar power systems result in energy cost-savings over time. On average, it takes about 7.5 years for energy savings to offset the cost of a solar investment.

Helping to Tackle Climate Change

OnPoint is also committed to supporting organizations focused on making an impact to help address the effects of climate change. In addition to the Green Auto Discount donations to TNC, OnPoint has recently supported organizations such as Water Watch of Oregon and Ecology in Classrooms & Outdoors.