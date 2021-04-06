Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Pacific Life Issues Sustainable Bond to Help Finance Energy Efficient Initiatives

(Credit: Pixabay)

Pacific Life has issued its Sustainable Bond Framework under which framework it can issue Sustainable Bonds to help finance energy efficient and renewable energy initiatives.

The Pacific Life Sustainable Bond Framework is in alignment with the four components of the Sustainability Bond Guidelines (2018), the Green Bond Principles (2018), and the Social Bond Principles (2020). Pacific Life has obtained and will make publicly available a Second Party Opinion (SPO).

Key details to the Sustainable Bond Framework include:

  • An amount equal to the net proceeds of an issuance Sustainable Bonds will be allocated to existing and future investments in or financings of eligible projects that meet the following criteria:
    • Green Buildings
    • Renewable and Energy Efficiency
    • Sustainable Water and Wastewater Management
    • Terrestrial and Aquatic Biodiversity Conservation
    • Clean Transportation
    • Access to Essential Services – Education, Affordable Housing
  • Pacific Life will track allocations using its internal recording system
  • Investors will be updated annually regarding the allocation of net proceeds to eligible projects

An amount equal to the net proceeds of Pacific Life‘s Sustainable Bonds will be allocated to existing or future investments in or financings of eligible projects that meet Pacific Life’s Sustainable Bond Framework eligibility criteria as defined below. Eligible projects are investments and expenditures made by Pacific Life Insurance Company or any of its subsidiaries beginning with the issuance date of any Sustainable Bonds, or in the 24 months prior to any such issuance, in eligible green projects and/or eligible social projects that meet the eligibility criteria defined below.

Whitepapers

Achieving Your Health & Safety Management Maturity Journey

Webinar: Comprehensive Chemical management

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Drones with Pricey Cameras Help University Identify Energy Efficiency Projects
Georgetown University to Implement Energy Upgrades, Will be Carbon Neutral by 2030
Report Shows Women Leading the Charge in ESG Investing
US Airlines Commit to Achieve Net-Zero, Help Industry Reach 2 Billion Gallons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel by 2030
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2021 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.