Palmolive Unveils 100% Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Bottles in Drive toward Circular Economy

Palmolive is relaunching its Palmolive Ultra dish soap in bottles now made with 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. The company says the move will divert more than 5,200 tons of plastic a year from landfills in the US and Canada and help the company in its drive to achieve a circular economy. The company says it is the biggest dish soap brand in North America to transition to 100% PCR bottles.

Palmolive is made at a Colgate-Palmolive facility in Cambridge, Ohio, that has achieved TRUE Zero Waste certification from Green Business Certification Inc. The new PCR Palmolive Ultra bottles feature labels that highlight the brand’s use of recycled plastic, 100% ingredient transparency, and a How2Recycle logo, which communicates recycling instructions so shoppers can properly recycle the bottles at home and help stimulate the circular economy.

The packaging transition will contribute to Colgate-Palmolive’s commitment to design and deliver zero plastic waste solutions for all products, including eliminating one third of its new plastics by 2025, the company says.

A circular economy — where plastic waste and other goods are diverted from landfills and put back to use in the market — is increasingly understood to be critical to creating products that support human life and a sustainable planet. Unilever has recently shared findings that humans have the potential to eliminate 45% of all emissions by 2050 by building circular economies for cement, aluminum, steel, plastics, and food.

Circular supply chains also represent up to $120 billion a year in economic value — an important and compelling figure in a world recovering from Covid-19, wrote Mike Witt, Dow Corporate Director of Carbon, Circularity and Safer Materials in a recent E+E Leader article. “New innovations in plastic sourcing from advanced recycling technologies, as well as greater investments in circular economy business models, have turned plastic into a viable and powerful agent for reducing emissions,” he wrote.