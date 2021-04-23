Phillips 66 and Southwest Airlines Partner to Help Commercialize Sustainable Fuel

Phillips 66 and Southwest Airlines have signed a memorandum of understanding to advance the commercialization of sustainable aviation fuel, focusing on public awareness, along with research and development. The memorandum of understanding also sets the framework to explore a future supply agreement involving Phillips 66’s Rodeo Renewed project in California and highlights the commitment by both companies to a sustainable energy future.

Sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, is a lower carbon-intensity fuel that can be produced from renewable feedstocks such as waste oils, fats, greases, and vegetable oils. It is a drop-in fuel, meaning it can be used in existing aircraft engines and airport fuel infrastructure.

The memorandum of understanding aims to leverage Phillips 66’s expertise in refining, distribution, and technical commercialization of transportation fuels as well as its portfolio of renewable energy projects.

The latter includes Rodeo Renewed, the proposed conversion of the San Francisco Refinery in Contra Costa County, California, into one of the world’s largest renewable fuels facilities, capable of producing an initial 800 million gallons per year of renewable fuels. The project, subject to permits and approvals, is expected to be completed in early 2024.

Earlier this month, a handful of airlines announced their plans to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. To reach the goal, they say they will work with the government and other stakeholders toward a rapid expansion of the production and deployment of commercially viable sustainable aviation fuel in order to make two billion gallons of SAF available to US aircraft operators in 2030. The airlines have also suggested a number of initiatives the government can take to help the aviation industry achieve its goals.