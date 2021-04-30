Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Salesforce Suppliers Must Maintain Sustainability Scorecard or Pay ‘Climate Remediation Fee’

(Credit: Salesforce)

Salesforce is integrating sustainability into its supply chain by asking suppliers to agree to certain principles laid out in its new Sustainability Exhibit. The company recommends that suppliers collaborate with their corporate sustainability teams to review the guidelines in the Sustainability Exhibit, as they will become part of its procurement contracts moving forward. If suppliers breach the agreement, they will be charged a fee for climate remediation.

The four-page document, which includes setting science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, will help suppliers reduce their carbon footprint while also helping Salesforce to integrate sustainability into every aspect of its supply chain, the company says.

The agreement requires that suppliers maintain a Sustainability Scorecard, and includes a description of potential “climate breaches.” If suppliers are unable to resolve the climate breach to Salesforce’s satisfaction, the supplier must pay a Climate Remediation Fee to purchase offsets or fund tree planting. The fee is “not a penalty,” according to the agreement. Rather, it is a reasonable amount to help mitigate or counteract the breach, otherwise “obtaining an adequate remedy for such Climate Breach would be difficult or inconvenient,” Salesforce writes.

Managing supply chain sustainability is an increasing necessity, companies are finding. A recent research report from CDP suggested that companies face up to$120 billion in costs from environmental risks in their supply chains by 2026.

Whitepapers

Achieving Your Health & Safety Management Maturity Journey

Webinar: Comprehensive Chemical management

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Ford Speeds Development and Manufacture of Lithium Ion Batteries with $185M ‘Learning Lab’
Logitech Unveils Mouse Packaging with Carbon Impact Label; More Products to Follow
PepsiCo to Eliminate 3 Million Tons of GHGs through Regenerative Agriculture Practices
Maisie Williams Joins H&M as ‘Sustainability Ambassador,’ But Both Face Greenwashing Claims
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2021 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.