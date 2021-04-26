Sydney Opera House Starts Meeting SDG 17 with Honeywell Partnership

The iconic Sydney Opera House, which recently announced that it is seeking companies in the sustainability and energy management space to help it in its commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), has chosen Honeywell as its first “Global Goals” partner.

Choosing partners aligns with SDG 17, Partnership for the Goals, which encourages organizations to share knowledge, expertise, technology and financial resources.

During the three-year partnership, the Opera House and Honeywell will collaborate on a “range of significant projects” that will help the arts institution become climate-positive by 2023, the building’s fiftieth anniversary. To reach the climate-positive goal, the Opera House says it will support ongoing investment in renewable energy and develop a business case for on-site energy generation and on-site battery storage. It will conduct an energy audit and develop an ongoing energy management strategy based on audit outcomes, and will implement an occupancy user guide for energy use in office spaces.

In addition to becoming climate-positive, the Sydney Opera House’s Environmental Action Plan (2020-23) set into place a number of other targets by 2023, including recycling 85% of operational waste, reducing water consumption, achieving a 6-Star Green Star Performance Rating from the Green Building Council of Australia, and eliminating single-use plastic packaging from all venues and restaurants. Already, the organization says it has diverted 2.2 million straws and 30,000 plastic cups from landfill and reduced water consumption by 30% through improved monitoring with Honeywell technology.

And in 2019, it signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with energy retailer Flow Power for more than 85% of the building’s annual energy consumption to be matched by supply from wind and solar projects.For its part, Honeywell recently committed to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations and facilities by 2035.

