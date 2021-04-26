Twitter is Setting New, Science-Based Carbon Emission Targets

Twitter announced Thursday in a tweet, a pledge to join the Science Based Targets Initiative and adopt a clearly defined pathway for reducing its greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris Agreement’s net-zero goal. Other large tech companies including Facebook, Microsoft, and Salesforce have also set similar goals.

While previously setting a goal of reaching carbon neutrality for its data centers by 2022, the company had not committed to reducing the full scope of its greenhouse gas emissions. By adopting Science Based Targets, Twitter will have a maximum of two years to set targets for its Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions, without relying on carbon offsets.

Investors are increasingly seeking ambitious climate action from companies to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. As You Sow filed a shareholder resolution with Twitter on behalf of Amalgamated Bank this year asking it to disclose plans to align its climate impacts and strategies with the Climate Action 100+ (CA100+) Net-Zero Benchmark.

The CA100+ initiative, which includes nearly 600 investors representing more than $54 trillion in assets, released the Net-Zero Benchmark last year setting clear metrics to demonstrate company alignment with net-zero goals, including target-setting, a decarbonization plan, and aligned corporate governance and executive compensation, among other elements.