With 9 New Projects, Amazon is Now Europe’s Largest Corporate Buyer of Renewable Energy

Amazon today announced nine new utility-scale wind and solar energy projects in the US, Canada, Spain, Sweden, and the UK. The company now has 206 renewable energy projects globally, including 71 utility-scale wind and solar projects and 135 solar rooftops on facilities and stores worldwide, which will generate 8.5 GW of electricity production capacity globally. With this latest announcement, Amazon is now the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy in Europe, with more than 2.5 GW of renewable energy capacity.

These projects supply renewable energy to Amazon’s corporate offices, fulfillment centers, Whole Foods Market stores, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers, which power Amazon and millions of AWS customers globally. The renewable energy from these projects also helps Amazon meet its commitment to produce the clean energy equivalent to the electricity used by all consumer Echo devices. According to Amazon, all of these projects put Amazon on a path to power 100% of its activities with renewable energy by 2025 — five years ahead of the original target of 2030. Investing in renewable energy is one of the actions Amazon is taking as part of The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.

The nine new wind and solar projects announced today in the US, Canada, Spain, Sweden, and the UK include: