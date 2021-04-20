With 9 New Projects, Amazon is Now Europe’s Largest Corporate Buyer of Renewable Energy

Amazon today announced nine new utility-scale wind and solar energy projects in the US, Canada, Spain, Sweden, and the UK. The company now has 206 renewable energy projects globally, including 71 utility-scale wind and solar projects and 135 solar rooftops on facilities and stores worldwide, which will generate 8.5 GW of electricity production capacity globally. With this latest announcement, Amazon is now the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy in Europe, with more than 2.5 GW of renewable energy capacity.
These projects supply renewable energy to Amazon’s corporate offices, fulfillment centers, Whole Foods Market stores, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers, which power Amazon and millions of AWS customers globally. The renewable energy from these projects also helps Amazon meet its commitment to produce the clean energy equivalent to the electricity used by all consumer Echo devices. According to Amazon, all of these projects put Amazon on a path to power 100% of its activities with renewable energy by 2025 — five years ahead of the original target of 2030. Investing in renewable energy is one of the actions Amazon is taking as part of The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.
The nine new wind and solar projects announced today in the US, Canada, Spain, Sweden, and the UK include:
- Its first solar project paired with energy storage: Based in California’s Imperial Valley, Amazon’s first solar project paired with energy storage allows the company to align solar generation with the greatest demand. The project generates 100 megawatts (MW) of solar energy and includes 70 MW of energy storage. The project also allows Amazon to deploy next-generation technologies for energy storage and management while maintaining the reliability and resilience of California’s electricity grid.
- Its first renewable project in Canada: Amazon is announcing its first renewable energy investment in Canada — an 80 MW solar project in the County of Newell in Alberta. Once complete, it will produce over 195,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable energy to the grid.
- The largest corporate renewable energy project in the UK: Amazon’s newest project in the UK is a 350 MW wind farm off the coast of Scotland and is Amazon’s largest in the country. It is also the largest corporate renewable energy deal announced by any company in the UK to date.
- New projects in the US: Amazon’s first renewable energy project in Oklahoma is a 118 MW wind project located in Murray County. Amazon is also building new solar projects in Ohio’s Allen, Auglaize, and Licking counties. Together, these Ohio projects will account for more than 400 MW of new energy procurement in the state.
- Additional investments in Spain and Sweden: In Spain, Amazon’s newest solar projects are located in Extremadura and Andalucia, and together add more than 170 MW to the grid. Amazon’s newest project in Sweden is a 258 MW onshore wind project located in Northern Sweden.