15 Cleaning Product Companies Make Bold Commitments to Help Fight Climate Change

The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) is challenging companies in the cleaning products industry and supporting supply chain to align their corporate climate strategy and targets with the 1.5°C ambition, which strives to reach net-zero global emissions by 2050. Fifteen ACI members have already stepped up to the challenge with science-based commitments.

As part of the cleaning product industry’s commitment to reducing emissions in accordance with scientific consensus, ACI is announcing a new roadmap for action on climate change. ACI’s ambition for the industry is to achieve net zero industry carbon emissions. ACI’s roadmap for achieving its net zero ambition includes:

Reducing absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions within operations and product manufacturing.

Working with supply chain partners, to reduce upstream GHG emissions and transition to low-carbon transportation.

Enhancing climate resilience by restoring, conserving or creating natural climate solutions that store carbon and aid in sequestration.

Through support of policy and collaborations with external stakeholders, minimizing emissions from cleaning product use.

As a first step in support of the ambition, the following ACI members have committed to specific goals: