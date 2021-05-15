15 Cleaning Product Companies Make Bold Commitments to Help Fight Climate Change

The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) is challenging companies in the cleaning products industry and supporting supply chain to align their corporate climate strategy and targets with the 1.5°C ambition, which strives to reach net-zero global emissions by 2050. Fifteen ACI members have already stepped up to the challenge with science-based commitments.
As part of the cleaning product industry’s commitment to reducing emissions in accordance with scientific consensus, ACI is announcing a new roadmap for action on climate change. ACI’s ambition for the industry is to achieve net zero industry carbon emissions. ACI’s roadmap for achieving its net zero ambition includes:
- Reducing absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions within operations and product manufacturing.
- Working with supply chain partners, to reduce upstream GHG emissions and transition to low-carbon transportation.
- Enhancing climate resilience by restoring, conserving or creating natural climate solutions that store carbon and aid in sequestration.
- Through support of policy and collaborations with external stakeholders, minimizing emissions from cleaning product use.
As a first step in support of the ambition, the following ACI members have committed to specific goals:
- BASF recently announced it wants to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. To accomplish that, the company wants to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions worldwide 25% by 2030.
- Colgate-Palmolive has committed to net zero carbon by 2040 and 100% renewable electricity in its global operations by 2030. Colgate’s climate goals on Scope 1, 2 and 3 were approved in 2020 by the Science-Based Targets initiative, and are aligned with the Business Ambition for 1.5°C.
- Croda has an ambition to not only reduce its GHG emissions, but to become ‘Climate Positive.’ Accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy, Croda is committed to science-based targets (SBTs) to reduce GHG emissions (Scope 1, 2 and 3) in line with 1.5°C by 2030, and net zero by 2050.
- Dow’s “protect the climate” targets reflect the company’s commitment to reduce its net annual carbon emissions by 5 million metric tons versus its 2020 baseline and ensure Dow’s ecosystem is carbon neutral by 2050.
- Ecolab has committed to halve its carbon emissions by 2030 and reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, using science-based targets. This includes significant carbon reduction in its supply chain.
- Firmenich has set SBTs aligned with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C. Building on its commitment to reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 55% and Scope 3 emissions from raw materials by 20% by 2030 vs 2017, the Group now powers all its operations worldwide with 100% renewable electricity.
- Henkel has committed to being climate positive by 2040. Having already achieved the use of electricity from renewable sources at the US production sites and offices, Henkel will extend this to all regions by 2030. In addition, Henkel strives to help customers, consumers and suppliers reduce CO2 emissions by 100 million tons by 2025.
- IFF has set an SBT to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 30% below 2015 levels by 2025 and aims to engage suppliers representing 70% of its supply chain emissions to set their own SBTs by 2025. In addition, IFF has a goal to procure 75% of its electricity portfolio from renewable sources by 2025.
- MonoSol has committed to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050. It is now establishing updated science-based sustainability goals and timelines as part of a comprehensive mid-term plan addressing a wide range of global environmental and social priorities.
- Novozymes is committed to a 50% decrease in absolute CO2 emissions below a 2018 baseline, 100% renewable electricity and a 15% reduction in Scope 3 CO2 emissions from purchased goods and services by 2030.
- Reckitt has pledged to accelerate the delivery of the Paris Agreement to keep global warming to below 1.5°C with the ambition of net zero carbon emissions by 2040. It has committed to reduce carbon emissions from sites by 65% and to power operations with 100% renewable electricity by 2030.
- Sasol supports the Paris Agreement and is updating its 2030 and beyond targets as a strategic imperative for release this year.
- Seventh Generation is committed to an SBT for Scopes 1, 2 and, 3 to limit GHG emissions. In addition, they are transitioning from 100% RSPO GreenPalm PKO to 100% RSPO mass balance PKO to stop deforestation driven by demand for palm oil.
- Shell’s target is to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society’s progress in achieving the goal of the UN Paris Agreement on climate change.
- Twin Rivers Technologies has set a goal of outperforming the Paris Climate Accord and SDG goals for emissions. This includes a target of zero growth in emissions and waste streams over the next 10 years (2017 baseline).