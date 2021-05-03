3M Study Shows 89% of People Agree that Climate Change Solutions Should be Implemented Immediately

New research from 3M, “The State of Science Index,” exposes a growing concern and a sense of urgency surrounding the health of the planet. According to the survey, a significant majority (89%) of respondents agree that solutions to mitigate climate change need to happen immediately, and 89% confirm their belief that the world should follow science to help create a more sustainable future.

Over the last year, climate change has become more of a concern for Gen Z adults (72%) vs. their older counterpart, baby boomers (68%). As a result of the pandemic, Gen Z has become more environmentally conscious (80%) compared to boomers (73%), the report shows.

“The urgency for improving the health of our planet and its people comes through loud and clear,” said Gayle Schueller, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer, 3M, in a press release. “By working with customers, businesses, governments, and international parties, we can address environmental challenges around the globe and build a more sustainable future.”

Cross-collaboration on science-based solutions is critical

The study shows that there is agreement (91%) that the world should work together on scientific solutions to address pressing issues, including future pandemics and climate change.

Collaboration between public and private sectors to advance science is overwhelmingly supported (92%). About half of people expect corporations to work with governments to advocate for regulations and policies that solve global challenges (51%). Topping the list is a desire for companies to prioritize preparing for the next pandemic (55%), indicating a concern for future outbreaks. Other priorities for companies include investment in innovations that mitigate the effects of climate change (46%) and removal of barriers to quality STEM education for the underrepresented (40%).

Over the past year, 3M has joined the UN to raise awareness of epidemic preparedness using science-based information and best practices for disease prevention and response. Most recently, 3Mreleased a white paper on best practices for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) stockpiling programs.

The State of Science Index (SOSI) is a third-party, independent research study commissioned by 3M and conducted annually for the past four years to track attitudes towards science. The 2021 study was fielded from February to March and includes 17 countries.

Environment + Energy Leader recently conducted an in-depth interview with Gayle Schueller, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer for 3M. The full interview is available here.