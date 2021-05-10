Bed Bath & Beyond Focuses on Artificial Intelligence to Become Net Zero by 2040

Bed Bath & Beyond‘s newly released ESG report outlines how the company will focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and supply chain efficiencies to reach net zero emissions by 2040. To date, the company has refashioned supply chain agreements, deployed AI-based tools to better monitor and manage its carbon footprint, and set key milestones for operations, sourcing, and products. These include targeted goals to reduce water and energy consumption.

The company is also planning to deploy intelligent innovation and sustainable design across its new Owned Brands, store remodels, supply chain modernization, and technology transformation programs.

Additionally, Bed Bath & Beyond is working to make sustainable products more accessible to its customers. This includes making it easier for customers to afford and find sustainable products, reducing the use of virgin plastics, and leading responsible sourcing practices as Bed Bath & Beyond launches at least eight Owned Brands in fiscal 2021.

To lead and deliver this strategy, the company has appointed Mark Heintz as vice president, ESG, who will oversee a cross-functional team that will accomplish the company’s bold goals. Mark brings more than 15 years of experience leading and building successful ESG and corporate sustainability teams, strategies, and programs across sectors to help companies achieve net zero operations.