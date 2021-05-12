Business, Investors Worth $1.5 Trillion Stick with It, Continue to Urge Ambitious Climate Action

Businesses and investors worth more than $1.4 trillion have called on the Biden administration to support an ambitious climate policy that will “build a more resilient, equitable and inclusive net-zero emissions future.”

The group — which includes Amazon, Best Buy, Danone North America, Dow Inc., Hannon Armstrong, HP, JLL, LafargeHolcim, Levi Strauss, Nestle, McDonald’s, Mars Inc., PepsiCo, Salesforce, Siemens, Uber, and hundreds of other organizations — is focusing on influencing the administration’s infrastructure package currently being considered by Congress. The effort, coinciding with the Lawmaker Educator and Advocacy Day (LEAD on Climate 2021), says the infrastructure package has the potential to be one of the biggest investment opportunities in the clean energy future.

Specifically, the group asks that the infrastructure package prioritizes emissions reductions, good-paying clean energy jobs, and “environmental justice.” It also asks that the government enact policies to mitigate climate risk and meet the federal climate target of cutting emissions by at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The effort builds off last month’s call to action from businesses and investors that signed an open letter to President Biden pledging their support for his commitment to climate action.

This is the “make it or break it year” in terms of climate action, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said at the launch of WMO’s report on the State of the Global Climate 2020 in April. The report highlighted accelerating climate change indicators, according to the World Meteorological Organization.