Expo 2020 Dubai: The World’s Most Novel Sustainability Experience

Offering arguably the world’s most novel sustainability experience, the Expo 2020 Dubai from October 1, 2021, through March 31, 2022, includes over 190 participating nations and Country Pavilions showcasing what makes each country unique. With an emphasis on three sub themes – Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability — Expo 2020 coincides with the UAE’s 50th anniversary in 2021, aiming to spark innovations that will kick-start another 50 years of purposeful progress.

For 170 years, World Expos have provided a platform to showcase the greatest innovations that have shaped the world we live in today. Expo 2020 will continue that tradition with the latest technology from around the globe.

The first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, and largest ever event to take place in the Arab world, Expo 2020 will welcome 192 countries, plus businesses, multilateral organizations and educational establishments. More than 2,500 online travel agents, tour operators, hotel groups and airlines have signed on as Authorized Ticket Resellers (ATRs) for Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Sustainability District will include:

Sustainable surroundings – Stroll beneath solar energy and water condensing “trees,” alongside water flowing through traditional “falaj” irrigation channels.

Hammour House – Explore the coral reefs that hammour fish consider home from the unexpected viewpoints of artists, scientists, schoolchildren and fishermen.

District Stage – Explore the coral reefs that hammour fish consider home from the unexpected viewpoints of artists, scientists, schoolchildren and fishermen.

Terra, The Sustainability Pavilion – As you wander through forest roots and dive into ocean depths, discover the global projects providing real life solutions to help preserve our planet for future generations and how you can play a part in creating a more sustainable planet.

Country Pavilions within the Sustainability District will include:

After 2022, the Expo physical site will transform into District 2020, a model global community for the future and home to world-class innovation, educational, cultural and entertainment facilities.