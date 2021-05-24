Lost your password?
ExxonMobil Increases Use of Renewable Diesel

(Credit: Pixabay)

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc and ExxonMobil have expanded their five-year agreement to increase ExxonMobil’s purchase of renewable diesel. Highlights include:

  • Five-year agreement for ExxonMobil to purchase renewable diesel from Global Clean Energy’s Bakersfield biorefinery increases up to 5 million barrels per year
  • Renewable fuel using Global Clean Energy’s patented camelina crop can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions
  • Biorefinery startup on schedule for early 2022

ExxonMobil will be the exclusive buyer of renewable diesel produced from Global Clean Energy’s biorefinery in Bakersfield, California, which is on schedule to begin production in early 2022. The renewable diesel leverages Global Clean Energy’s patented camelina crop, which can significantly reduce life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions.

Based on analysis of California Air Resources Board data, renewable diesel from various non-petroleum feedstocks can provide life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions reductions of approximately 40 percent to 80 percent compared to petroleum-based diesel. When cultivated as a cover crop on rotational dryland, camelina can help meet the growing global demand for lower-carbon non-petroleum feedstocks.

The Bakersfield biorefinery will process up to 15,000 barrels per day of renewable feedstocks, including Global Clean Energy’s camelina. The balance of renewable diesel will be produced using various non-petroleum feedstocks, including used cooking oil, soybean oil, distillers’ corn oil and other renewable sources.

As Environment + Energy Leader reported last year, the original agreement signed in August 2020 between Global Clean Energy Holdings and ExxonMobil, committed ExxonMobil to purchase 2.5 million barrels of renewable diesel per year from Global Clean Energy’s Bakersfield biorefinery. Following production startup, ExxonMobil plans to distribute the renewable diesel within California and potentially other U.S. and international markets.

﻿

