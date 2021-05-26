Fort Hunter Liggett to Install Sustainable Microgrid Project

California’s Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL) recently announced the upcoming groundbreaking of its electrical distribution microgrid. To support USAG Fort Hunter Liggett’s goals to achieve net zero energy, while also attaining US Army Directives to achieve Critical Mission Resiliency, the $21.6 million project will include the design and installation of a secure, islandable, and autonomous microgrid with controls and interconnection for new and existing generation and storage systems at the 165,000-acre US Army Reserve training center.

Construction groundbreaking of the project is a step toward the base’s goal of reaching net zero energy use by 2022. The new microgrid system will improve energy security for Fort Liggett by separating it from more vulnerable external systems in the event of a loss of utility grid power. It will also enable the base to only deploy as much energy as is needed thanks to the addition of the system’s 3.75MW photovoltaic generation, 5MWh batteries, and Microgrid Control System. Ameresco will upgrade the existing customer distribution system that includes automating medium voltage switches, so Fort Hunter Liggett’s facility managers can easily and efficiently control energy intake at various buildings at the facility.

Over the past decade, FHL has eliminated the need for fuel oil, reduced energy consumption intensity by 63%, severely reduced propane use, and has incorporated ground source heat pumps. This was accomplished by replacing inefficient boilers, furnaces, and lighting, replacing them with modern high-efficiency equipment.

The groundbreaking event will take place May 27th.