How BAE Systems Will Reach Net Zero by 2030

BAE Systems has joined the United Nations’ Race to Zero campaign, by signing up to the Business Ambition for 1.5°C.

This commits the company to setting science-based targets to align with the aim of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming. Earlier this year, BAE Systems announced its target to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions across operations by 2030 and across its value chain by 2050.

In order to achieve these goals, the company will be investing in low to zero energy carbon products and renewable energy solutions, supporting its supply chains to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and pioneering new technology to help customers move towards net zero.

BAE Systems says that innovation lies at the forefront of delivering a sustainable future and managing evolving threats. The company is already using technology to transform operations in the following areas:

Australia’s Hunter Class Frigates will be built in one of the most digitally advanced, sustainable and energy efficient shipyards in the world

In the US, the company’s San Diego shipyard has been recognized for its environmental sustainability practices including an all-electric dry dock fitted with LED lighting and electric cranes, which are reducing annual electricity usage and diesel fuel consumption

At Portsmouth Naval Base in the UK, work is underway to de-carbonize facilities and the company is using augmented reality and artificial intelligence to improve operational efficiency while reducing carbon emissions

Additive manufacturing technology is being used to combat air production, cutting production time and reducing material and energy consumption. In recent trials, the company reduced the production time of a large engine mount frame for a Typhoon aircraft, from 100 weeks to just 60 days

As well as innovating for a net zero future for the company itself, BAE Systems is also working with governments and commercial customers to design sustainable solutions which are helping to reduce carbon emissions. The following are examples: