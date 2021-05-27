Next Phase Launched in City of La Crosse’s Sustainability Plan that Will Generate $11 Million in Savings

The City of La Crosse, Wisconsin has launched the next phase of its sustainability initiative. Building on the significant progress made through their initial sustainability investments, this next phase will deliver solar photovoltaic (PV) and energy efficiency installations throughout city fire stations, at community libraries and within several city parks as well as LED upgrades to the city’s street lighting. The initial phases, begun in 2019, included infrastructure updates and the addition of solar arrays throughout four community facilities. The improvements will generate $7.98 million in total savings and reduce energy consumption by 35% in those buildings.

In the initial phase, Johnson Controls installed four 100-kilowatt (kW) solar photovoltaic (PV) arrays at City Hall, the La Crosse Center, the main public library and the Municipal Service Center. Solar technologies convert sunlight into electrical energy and this energy will be used to create city-owned clean energy resources. In the new phase, JCI will install three additional PV arrays at two fire stations and Copeland Park. It will also upgrade street lighting with LED lighting and implement additional energy saving solutions at several city facilities and parks. The new phase is expected to generate an additional $3.2 million in total cost savings and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 900 metric tons over 15 years.

All three phases are made possible through a performance contract, a modern funding approach that transfers the risk to Johnson Controls by using operational energy cost savings over time to help fund the improvements. In total, over $9 million in investments will be made without diverting from the city’s capital budget. In addition to the performance contract, the City of La Crosse leveraged locally available grants totaling more than $360,000.