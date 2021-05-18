Press Release: Tulane Law launches new online graduate degrees in energy and environmental law

Tulane University Law School is launching two new graduate degree programs to help today’s professionals better navigate the complex laws that are a part of their everyday life: MJ in Energy Law and MJ in Environmental Law.

These master’s degrees are designed to help those working alongside today’s energy regulations and environmental protections, who need targeted training from the experienced legal experts at one of the country’s oldest law schools. Our new online programs in energy law and environmental law bring Tulane’s legal scholarship to industries where state, federal and international laws have a significant impact.

With these new programs, we’re helping those who need an additional legal framework to navigate what’s ahead in their field.

Online MJ in Energy Law

The energy industry is among the most heavily regulated in the country. For those who work in or alongside oil, gas, electric or nuclear power, the complexities of energy law are inescapable. In addition, the field continues to evolve on a state, federal and international level.

Tulane launched its online MJ in Energy Law program to provide support to those at the forefront of this field. Tulane is uniquely qualified: our Center for Energy Law promotes research and deeper learning in this practice and our faculty have built impressive careers as lawyers and scholars. For those working in renewable energy startups to international power companies to regulatory agencies, this program can help provide the tactical and legal framework to understand today’s energy law landscape.

Online MJ in Environmental Law

Misunderstanding environmental law can have big consequences for government regulators, advocacy groups or other developers and stakeholders impacted by today’s regulations. With Tulane Law’s online MJ in Environmental Law, working professionals can stay up to date on the latest in the field with the expertise of the No. 17 Best Law School on the subject, according to U.S. News & World Report. Our Center for Environmental Law works in the New Orleans community, publishes law journals and hosts professional events, which means our online students have the opportunity to deepen their knowledge and their networks.

With debates about land usage, taxation and natural space protections, it can be challenging to stay on the right side of laws that drastically differ on a local, state, national and even international scale. Earning an environmental law degree making sure that your organization or other companies are interpreting and following the right protocols.

While our degrees are designed to support many different career paths, they are all developed for working professionals. With our flexible format and targeted real-world focus, you can gain the skills and resources you need to master today’s complex fields.

Learn more about the online coursework in our MJ in Energy Law and MJ in Environmental Law and how they can help you get ahead.

