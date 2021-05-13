Should Your Organization Declare A Climate Emergency?

At least one-fifth of the world’s largest 2,000 public companies representing nearly $14 trillion in sales have committed to net zero targets, according to Forbes. In March of this year, the US SEC launched its Climate and ESG Task Force. Policymakers and regulators at all levels have announced ambitious goals and plans to combat climate change. And, at least 700 cities around the world have made an emergency declaration to address the climate crisis.

Among the latest moves by industry, B Corporations, or B Corps have now declared a climate emergency. Patagonia and Danone are among the thousands of firms that have joined the B Corp movement and become certified. B Corps are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. Certifying as a B Corporation measures a company’s entire social and environmental performance using the B Impact Assessment, which evaluates how your company’s operations and business model impact your workers, community, environment, and customers.

B Corps are collaborating with other organizations and businesses to try new methods and identify best practices. These include Business Declares, a group of companies that have declared a climate emergency, as well as the B Corp Climate Collective and its partners.

To aid companies declaring a climate emergency and taking action, B Lab UK collaborated with the Saïd Business School, University of Oxford to develop a handy playbook.

The updated playbook includes new materials on why it is critical to address system failure in tackling the climate emergency as well as a new section focused specifically on the importance of climate advocacy.

Additionally, the playbook profiles a series of businesses that have declared a climate emergency and are taking important action to address it. The playbook will be continually updated going forward, including new tools, resources, ideas and frameworks as they become available.

By Harun Asad