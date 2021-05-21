Tesla, Plug Power, GE Snag Top Spots for Most-Searched Renewable Energy Stock

The renewable energy industry is growing faster than ever, and, correspondingly, searches for “renewable energy stock” have spiked in recent years. Worldwide, Tesla is the most-searched renewable energy stock, with an average of 21.8 million searches each month, according to energy comparison site SaveOnEnergy. Plug Power Inc. snags second place, with substantially fewer global online searches: the US company looking to replace conventional batteries with hydrogen fuel cell systems was searched 755,700 times (on average) for its stocks, according to the research.

General Electric lands in third place, with 532,710 searches, followed by solar energy company SunPower Corp., with 189,300 average monthly searches. Ørsted, the biggest energy company in Denmark and the first non-American entry, landed just over 150,000 searches.

Filling out the top ten were NextEra Energy, Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar, Enphase Energy Inc., and Jinko Solar.

To create the list, SaveOnEnergy analyzed lists of the fastest-growing energy stocks from sources like The Motley Fool, Investopedia, and IG, pulling 25 of the most popular renewable energy corporations. Then they used SEMrush to find global average monthly search volumes for each energy stock and phrase variants.

Renewable energy sources are projected to become more economic, and now may be a good time to invest in renewable energy stocks, The Motley Fool wrote in April.

SaveOnEnergy agrees: “With pledges to cut carbon emissions and reach net zero being made around the world, more countries will likely adopt green energy solutions and so these renewable energy companies will be given a boost. Where a company thrives, the stock prices jump up too,” the research concludes.