From a federal government standpoint, there’s a renewed focus on combating global climate change. And for those of you handling methane product, that means a rise in regulatory oversight. You’re being tasked with reducing your greenhouse gas emissions, so you need an efficient, cost-effective method for detecting smaller leaks over larger areas.

Montrose Environmental Group has developed such a method in its portable mobile methane leak detection and triangulation technology.

Building on leak detection methods that came before

After having developed a mobile platform for use in the detection of benzene leaks around refineries, we recognized the growing need for the accurate detection of small methane leaks. Using the existing benzene leak detection platform as a starting point, we installed a cavity ring-down spectroscopy (CRDS) instrument that’s highly sensitive to methane (down to the part per trillion) and very fast in its performance (a data point every 5 seconds).

The entire portable mobile methane leak detection and triangulation unit that we ultimately developed is small enough to fit into the back of an SUV, which enables us to ship it to wherever it’s needed.

And while ours isn’t the first on the scene, the portable mobile methane leak detection and triangulation unit we offer is differentiated by its software. We use a highly advanced algorithm to triangulate the origin point of a methane leak, using several factors that include:

Wind trajectory and velocity

At least two vectors for an intersection point

Signal strength

Meteorological conditions

In fact, our portable mobile methane leak detection and triangulation is so accurate, we usually pinpoint a leak to within a meter of where that leak is occurring.

The benefits of portable mobile methane leak detection and triangulation

We offer a portable mobile methane leak detection and triangulation solution that helps you:

Ensure compliance to the increased regulation of greenhouse gas emissions

Detect smaller methane leaks that otherwise accumulate to large sums of lost product over time

Improve overall safety by reducing methane emission levels

Additionally, you save hundreds of manhours by using one device. With our portable mobile methane leak detection and triangulation unit, you gain a state-of-the-art, easy-to-use system that enables you to cost-effectively meet the increased regulatory demands of methane leak detection and repair.

How Montrose can help you

At Montrose Environmental Group, we develop all of our own technologies, and we customize them to meet the precise needs of our clients. We also provide a full complement of LDAR equipment, from low-cost sensors, networks, and drone-based detection devices to our new mobile platforms for cost-effective method detection.

Dr. Zemek has over 30 years in the field of environmental consulting and testing – integrating emerging technologies into process and environmental applications in air, soil, and groundwater for numerous global clients – utilizing the latest science and engineering innovations to create cost-effective and efficient solutions to solve real-world problems.