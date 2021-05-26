The Best Environmental Sustainability Jobs Boards and Sites

With 8.1 million job openings and 9.8 million unemployed Americans looking for work, according to Kenan Institute, a partner of University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School, there is a lot of career movement in the workplace.

Sustainability is an especially hot hiring space right now, and likely will remain so for the foreseeable future, as issues such as climate change, biodiversity and environmental justice continue to be top of mind for policymakers, corporations, nonprofit advocacy groups, and many other stakeholders. In fact, as I wrote earlier this month, growth in Chief Sustainability Officers reached a record high in 2020.

Diversity for Social Impact offers one of the most extensive lists of environmental sustainability job boards and sites I’ve ever seen. The geographic scope is global and categories of jobs include, but are not limited to, environmental policy, sustainable development and engineering, agriculture and forestry, biodiversity, and environmental health.

The site suggests the following top nine boards/sites but there are hundreds of additional links provided so don’t stop here:

Job seekers may also wish to follow Katie Kross, Dave Stangis, Trish Kenlon, Ed Carley, Catherine Harris, Ellen Weinreb, Joe McMahan, Joel Makower, Shannon Houde, MBA, ACC, and Erin Ewart who regularly share sustainability job postings and career advice.

For deeper dives, check out Sustainable Career Pathways run by Trish Kenlon, and Katie Kross’ videos and articles. Katie is the Managing Director of the Center for Energy, Development and the Global Environment (EDGE) at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, and author of the book Profession and Purpose: A Resource Guide for MBA Careers in Sustainability.