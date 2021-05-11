Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Walmart to Cut Virgin Plastic Use

(Photo Credit: Walmart)

Walmart, the world’s largest company by revenue and largest US grocery retailer, has agreed to cut its use of virgin plastic by 2025.

Citing new data on the growing plastic pollution problem, As You Sow filed shareholder proposals with 10 large consumer goods companies and retailers for 2021, including Walmart, calling for commitments to cut use of plastic packaging. Walmart will disclose the size of a virgin plastic reduction goal later in 2021. The company used 1.2 million metric tons of plastic packaging in its private brands sales in 2019, according to data submitted to the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment initiative.

In addition to Walmart, Keurig Dr Pepper will cut use of virgin plastic 20% by 2025. Mondelez committed to a 5% absolute reduction in virgin plastic, including a 25% cut in virgin plastic in its rigid plastic packaging. Research on the scope of commitments at PepsiCo, Target, and Walmart are still being finalized and will be disclosed later this year.

The largest cut in overall plastic use to date by a major consumer goods company was a 2019 commitment by Unilever to cut virgin plastic use by 50%, including a total elimination of 100,000 tons of plastic packaging by 2025.

Two shareholder proposals on cuts in plastic use are still pending and set for a shareholder vote at Amazon on May 26 and Kroger in June.

Whitepapers

Achieving Your Health & Safety Management Maturity Journey

Webinar: Comprehensive Chemical management

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Amazon Issues $1 Billion Sustainability Bond
Report Shows Climate Change Tops the Agenda for Institutional Investors in 2021
Report: Companies Continue to Set Sustainability Targets Without Understanding How to Achieve Them
Fifth Third Bank Joins Ceres Company Network, Sets Sustainability Goals
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2021 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.