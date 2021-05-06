Whirlpool Will Operate with Net Zero Emissions in Plants and Operations by 2030: Here’s How

Whirlpool Corporation announced today a global commitment to reach a net zero emissions target in its plants and operations by 2030. The commitment will cover more than 30 of the company’s manufacturing sites and its large distribution centers around the world, spanning all direct (Scope 1) and power-related (Scope 2) emissions.

Whirlpool Corporation has also committed to a 20% reduction in emissions linked to the use of its products across the globe (Scope 3) by 2030, compared to 2016 levels. This target has been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative and builds on the company’s 60% reduction in emissions across all scopes since 2005.

Scope 1 and 2 Emissions

Whirlpool Corporation will achieve its target of reaching zero emissions across its plants and operations by 2030 through its ongoing and accelerated sustainability initiatives, including:

Working towards 100 percent renewable energy usage through a combination of: Wind turbine and solar panel installation. Entry into Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (VPPAs) and PPAs with energy companies to fund wind and solar farms as the company works to source and generate renewable energy for homes across the world. Whirlpool Corporation broke ground on its first VPPA financed project in Texas in January of 2021. This will cover 50% of its Scope 2 emissions in the US and help reduce its overall operations’ carbon footprint by nearly 15%.

Energy efficiency improvements in plants and processes, including installing LEDs and implementing Energy Management Systems in all plants and facilities.

Leveraging carbon removal development investments to offset any remaining emissions that cannot be avoided.

Scope 3 Emissions

To combat Scope 3 emissions, Whirlpool is working to design its products to make them more energy and water efficient. As part of this, the company is investing in innovations that automate water levels, utilize cold water settings as default, and help auto-dose detergents to further lower its environmental impacts. Through these efforts, the company is targeting a reduction in Scope 3 Category 11 emissions by an additional 20% over 2016 levels by 2030, building on the 60% reduction in the carbon footprint of its products in use since 2005.

As plastics production and end of life are a large contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, Whirlpool is also taking action to reduce waste material as part of its efforts to tackle climate challenges, including: