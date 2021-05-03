Wisconsin’s Largest Renewable Energy Project in the Works

We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service are proposing to purchase the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, a planned 465-megawatt (MW) solar and battery storage project in south-central Wisconsin. If approved, the project would be the largest renewable energy project in the state.

The Koshkonong Solar Energy Center would feature 300 MW of solar generation and 165 MW of battery storage, which can store solar-generated power and provide customers with “sunshine after sunset.” The project is planned to be built in Dane County, Wisconsin, southeast of Madison. The total investment is expected to be $649 million.

This is the third large-scale solar and battery project announced in 2021 by We Energies and WPS. Earlier this year, the companies announced plans for the 325-MW Darien Solar Energy Center and 310-MW Paris Solar-Battery Park.

In a press release, Tom Metcalfe, president of We Energies and WPS remarked, “We saw this winter in Texas and other states the dangerous results when people are without heat and power. Our focus on investing in affordable, reliable and clean energy means customers will have the energy they need when they need it.”

Koshkonong is part of WEC Energy Group’s plan to invest nearly $2 billion in new solar, wind, and battery storage projects at its utilities by 2025.

The companies filed the Koshkonong solar and battery storage proposal this week with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. We Energies and WPS would own 90% of the project. Madison Gas and Electric would own the other 10%. The project is being developed by Invenergy. If approved, construction is expected to begin in late 2022 with commercial operation in 2024.

Earlier this year, Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) filed an application with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) for approval of an agreement to partner with the City of Madison and the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) on an 8-megawatt (MW) solar array in Madison. If approved, the electricity generated by this local source of clean energy will increase renewable energy use in city operations by nearly 20%.